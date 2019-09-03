Makhlouf ’s first day as governor, cross border shopping, and DAA’s new runway

On his first day as Central Bank of Ireland governor, Gabriel Makhlouf told staff that he will be in “listening mode” for the next few months. Joe Brennan reports.

DAA is likely to make an application shortly to Fingal County Council’s new airport noise authority for changes to planning conditions for its new runway at Dublin Airport, to lift restrictions on the movement of aircraft at certain times of the day. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

A new report in Northern Ireland into no-deal Brexit scenarios has predicted that there would not be a major increase in cross border shopping for retailers in the North from a further weakening of sterling. Francess McDonnell explains why.

The construction boom across the Republic has helped to boost the performance of industrial group Liebherr, a major dealer of cranes and diggers in the Irish market. As Mark Paul reports, its sales spiked by more than a third last year.

In her weekly personal finance feature, Fiona Reddan goes through some of the Budget 2020 measures we can expect from Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe when he delivers his speech on October 8th.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.