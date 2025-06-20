Search under way for teenage swimmer in Laytown, Co Meath

Howth RNLI crew member at the base of cliffs in Howth

A search is under way for a teenage swimmer in Laytown, Co Meath, while another teenager was hospitalised with multiple injuries following a fall from cliffs in Howth, Co Dublin.

At 6.40pm on Friday, a search operation was launched after a swimmer was reported missing in Laytown, Co Meath.

The teenage boy was reported missing by a member of the public just before 6.15pm.

The Rescue 116 helicopter and the Drogheda Coast Guard unit were tasked to respond to the incident.

The search for the swimmer remains ongoing.

In a separate incident, another teenager was airlifted to hospital with suspected multiple fractures and lacerations after falling 6m on to some rocks in Howth on Friday afternoon.

The teenager had to be winched by helicopter from the White Water Brook, a remote beach below cliffs on the eastern side of the Howth peninsula.

The RNLI lifeboat called out the Rescue 116 helicopter because of the swiftly rising tide.

Rescue 116 deployed its winchman, who assessed the teenager’s injuries, and co-ordinated with RNLI and Coast Guard crews to secure him in a rescue harness.

The helicopter then repositioned over the scene and winched the casualty and winchman to safety.

A teenager who went to help him made his way to the other end of the beach to be picked up. He was suffering from hypothermia.

He was then transferred to the all-weather lifeboat and taken back to Howth Lifeboat Station, where he was transferred into the care of an ambulance crew.

Both teenagers were taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

In another separate incident, the volunteer crew of the Howth RNLI rescued three children who had been cut off by the tide near Lion’s Head – a popular swimming spot on the south side of the Howth peninsula, close to the Bailey Lighthouse.

Helm of the inshore lifeboat, Killian O’Reilly, said it had been a “challenging afternoon”.

The Rescue 116 hospital winching a teenager off the rocks in the Howth peninsula on Friday afternoon during the hottest day of the year.

“The teamwork shown between the RNLI, Coast Guard units, and Rescue 116 was exceptional and ensured the best possible outcome in tough circumstances,” Mr O’Reilly said.

“During this spell of hot weather, we are urging everyone to be aware of the dangers and to know what to do should you find yourself in difficulty in the water.”