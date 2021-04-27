Labour Court to hold inquiry into plans for childcare sector pay rates

The Labour Court is to hold an inquiry into Government proposals which could ultimately lead the introduction of new minimum terms and conditions for staff working in the early learning and childcare sector.

The inquiry by the Labour Court into the issue is to be held on Friday, May 28th. The hearing will consider objections to the proposals.

The move follows the submission by the Minister of State for Business and Employment Damien English to the court for the establishment of a joint labour committee (JLC) for the early learning and care and school age childcare sector.

The Labour Court inquiry will consider objections to a draft order for the establishment of a JLC for the sector which will be published on Tuesday.

Terms and conditions

Any such JLC introduced would have the capacity to recommend mandatory minimum rates of pay and terms and conditions of employment for certain workers employed in the sector.

The court said on Monday that anyone “wishing to make objections to the draft establishment order should do so in writing, stating the grounds of objection and the omissions, additions or modifications contended for”.

“Any such objections should be sent by post to The Secretary, The Labour Court, Lansdowne House, Lansdowne Road, Dublin 4, D04 A3A8 or by email to info@labourcourt.ie.”

It said the deadline for receipt of objections is 5pm on May 25th.