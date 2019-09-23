KBC in tracker snare; boom time for art; and commuter belt property sales

KBC has emerged as one of the two banks that challenged tracker mortgage compensation claims on the basis that they were “out of time”. Bank of Ireland was already identified at the other. Jack Horgan-Jones has the details.

House prices may be falling in Dublin but there has been a strong pickup in sales across most of the capital’s commuter belt according to an analysis of the property price register for the first half of the year by MyHome.ie. Mark Paul reports.

Sales at the annual RHA exhibition, the oldest such event in Ireland, hit a post-crash high this year with 56,000 visitors and sales up 37% to break the €500,000 threshold for the first time in 11 years.

Chris Johns takes issue with Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz’s latest attack on Ireland as “bad citizen” that is “robbing its neighbours” , noting that our greatest success has been recognising that it was US government policy not to tax its corporations.

Wayfinding and helming: is the prevalence of such gibberish a sign of the times among business leaders, wonders Pilita Clark... only to find out that she, too, has fallen victim to the trend of using rubbish words where perfectly good alternatives have existed for years.

A new report finds a “worrying disconnect” between the pension people expect in retirement and what they are actually investing now to prepare for it, writes Fiona Reddan.

