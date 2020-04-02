SFI centre producing 3D printed protective equipment for frontline workers

I-Form, the €22 million advanced manufacturing research centre based at University College Dublin, is using 3D printers to provide much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

The Science Foundation Ireland-backed centre said it has already produced 600 face shields so far this week with these being dispatched to Tallaght University Hospital and HSE Covid-19 testing centres around the greater Dublin area.

The centre, which opened in September 2018, said it is also in discussions with nursing homes about providing PPE equipment.

A partnership between a range of universities and institutes of technology, the I-Form centre also has industry partners onboard, including small and medium enterprises as well as multinationals.

Centre director Prof Denis Downing said I-Form was also testing 3D printed protective goggles and ventilator-related technological aids that could potentially be used by healthcare workers.

“Additive manufacturing (3D printing) is a highly adaptable technology that can be quickly harnessed to meet an immediate need. It enables local production at relatively low cost,” he said.

“As an SFI research centre, we are doing what we can to use our manufacturing expertise and infrastructure to help protect healthcare workers fighting Covid-19 on the frontline,” Prof Dowling added.