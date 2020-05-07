New digital science learning experience aimed at homeschooled children

Irish researchers have created a new digital learning experience aimed at children in Ireland who are being homeschooled due to measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

The SFI Research Centre for Advanced Materials and BioEngineering Research (Amber),has adapted its NanoWow educational programme to teach children about science while they learn from home. The NanoWow programme was developed in conjunction with St Patrick’s College, Drumcondra.

The new resource sees Amber scientists answer questions about growing human brains, what a mirror is made from, and futuristic clothes that could change your body temperature and charge a phone battery.

Primarily aimed at children between the age of 10 and 12, the educational videos are also suitable for younger children. The videos are presented by and Amber scientist or educator, and is tied in with resources for parents and teachers.

‘New normal’

“All across the world parents are adjusting to a new normal. The measures put place to protect us from the spread of Covid-19 have meant the closure of schools and families socially distancing themselves from others. At Amber, we have a wealth of educational resources available to help with science learning. Ordinarily these resources would be delivered by teachers in a classroom setting but in the current landscape we wanted to find a way to bring these to life for children in their homes,” said Lorraine Byrne, executive director of the Amber Research Centre.

“The NanoWow videos are fun and explore lots of different concepts – sparking children’s interest in science and finding new ways of looking at our day to day world. We want to deliver content that at the very least would be both entertaining and educational, but also give parents access to the tools and resources that can help develop the scientists of the future.”

The programme will be available for three weeks at www.ambercentre.ie/nanowow.