Greater debate needed on AI impact on workplace and energy needs, Government advisor group warns

The establishment of an Artificial Intelligence “observatory” intended to inform the public and promote debate on the implications of AI with regard to employment, an energy council to help find solutions to the power supply challenges it is creating and targeted supports for researchers and entrepreneurs are among the measures recommended by the AI Advisory Council in a newly published report.

The authors say AI is set to bring substantial change to workplaces, some of it under way already, and likely to spur significant increases in productivity over the coming decade, something that has the potential to boost living standards.

They caution, however, that “it is not known today what exact impact AI will have on the total demand for labour or income distributions in Ireland” and acknowledge that some skill sets will be devalued just as new roles are created.

They recommend the Government establishes the AI Observatory to gather information from employers and other stakeholders on developments in AI and its application and make this information publicly available to as to promote a wider and more informed debate.

Current issues with power generation are hampering the development of AI infrastructure in Ireland, the report suggests, and the AI Energy Council “should work across existing public bodies to identify bottlenecks and recommend policies to accelerate expansion of grid network capacity, adoption of energy storage technologies, streamline development of renewables, and help repurpose waste heat for free residential heating”.

“It should also,” it is argued, “foster the public conversation on whether and how safe nuclear energy can be adopted in Ireland.”

The council says Ireland is well placed to attract investment and development employment in the sector but contends, “we must train entrepreneurs to create AI-first ventures, integrating AI across products, services, internal operations and business models for sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

“Establishing a high-visibility innovation campus with a specific AI focus would further accelerate these efforts. Ireland can become the ideal launch pad for AI start-ups and SMEs by strengthening investor incentives, enhancing regulatory guidance, and offering hands- on navigation support.”

Increased funding, AL literacy training and a single Government office to co-ordinate work on the issue across departments and agencies are among the recommendations made.

Welcoming the report, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke said the council had emphasised “Government must take decisive and informed action to deliver a vision for AI in Ireland. These are all important issues and I will ensure that their views and expert advice is considered by Government.”

Chair of the Advisory Council, Dr Patricia Scanlon, said its intention is to work with Government to explore opportunities and stimulate dialogues “that aligns Ireland’s AI development with best practices and ethical standards, ultimately securing long-term benefits for our economy and society”.