Malin announces details of boardroom shake-up

Irish-based life sciences Malin has announced details of a boardroom shake-up, as well as an “extensive review” of the company’s portfolio and development strategy.

Malin has appointed Ian Curley as chairman, effective immediately, to “continue the focus on developing Malin’s extensive portfolio of assets and achieving the greatest level of shareholder value in the medium term”.

Mr Curley was most recently the chief executive of Ardagh Group SA, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. He previously served as chief financial officer of Smurfit Kappa Group, a FTSE 100 company.

Malin also appointed healthcare executives Jean-Michel Cosséry and Rudy Mareel as non-executive directors.

Owen Hughes, Bob Ingram, Darragh Lyons, Kieran McGowan and Donal O’Connor will step down from the board with immediate effect. Mr Lyons will continue in his current role as chief financial 0fficer.

Dr Adrian Howd will continue to serve as Malin’s chief executive and as a member of the board. Liam Daniel will continue to serve as lead independent non-executive director.

The board will undertake an extensive review of the company’s portfolio and development strategy with a view to updating shareholders at its upcoming annual general meeting in September.

The company said this would be followed by a fuller presentation of the company’s outlook and vision at a Capital Markets Day towards the end of the year.