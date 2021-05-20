Ireland central to new EU deal on Pfizer vaccines

The European Commission has formally signed a contract with Pfizer and BioNTech to secure 1.8 billion additional doses of their Covid-19 vaccine. Dublin’s Grange Castle plant is central to delivery of the doses under the new contract.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced the formal signing of the deal which covers delivery of doses in 2022 and 2023.

The contract requires that the vaccine is produced in the EU and that “essential components are sourced from the EU”. This is a reference to yesterday’s announcement that Pfizer’s plant at Grange Castle will produce the active drug substance for the company’s vaccine from the end of this year following an urgent $40 million investment in the plant.

The contract also “stipulates that, from the start of the supply in 2022, the delivery to the EU is guaranteed”.

In a statement, the Commission said EU member states would get access to 900 million doses of the current Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and of a version of the vaccine adapted to variants. They will also have the option of taking a further 900 million doses over the two years.

This is the third contract the EU has signed with Pfizer and BioNTech for vaccines to curb the Covid pandemic.

“With our signature, the contract is now in force, which is good news for our long-term fight to protect European citizens against the virus and its variants,” Dr von der Leyen said.

She said production and delivery of up to 1.8 billion doses under the contract was now guaranteed and said a similar model would follow in potential contracts signed in the future with other suppliers.