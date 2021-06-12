Innova recall undermines case for Covid-19 antigen testing

Company subject to scathing review, withdrawal from market by US health regulator

An employee conducts quality control inspections on self-use rapid antigen test kits used to test for Covid-19 at the Mylab Discovery Solutions manufacturing facility in Lonavla, India on June 10th. Photograph: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty

An employee conducts quality control inspections on self-use rapid antigen test kits used to test for Covid-19 at the Mylab Discovery Solutions manufacturing facility in Lonavla, India on June 10th. Photograph: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty

 

Antigen testing is the subject of much debate right now. Public health, which has tended to the conservative during the course of the Covid pandemic, is wary of such tests being used as the key to unlock the door to a more rapid reopening of society. Those on the other side of the debate argue that health officials are actively trying to undermine the recovery of the economy.

The decision by the US drug regulator to order the withdrawal from the market of one of the leading antigen tests will do nothing to settle then argument. But it will give pause for thought.

In an unusually scathing letter, the FDA urged anyone who had bought the Innova antigen test to bin it. It said the test boasted performance claims that “did not accurately reflect the performance estimates observed during the clinical studies of the tests”.

In any case, it had not yet been approved for sale in the US. Worse still, the FDA said data the company submitted as part of an emergency authorisation process “was identical to data previously provided by other manufacturers” – an allegation that raises serious questions for the company.

The FDA has issued a warning letter to the company and triggered the highest level of product recall.

None of this is good news for antigen tests or for the UK, where the Innova test is at the heart of its reopening efforts. The UK government has bought 380 million of the tests and they are being used in workplaces, schools and at homes despite concern that they only pick up cases when the person has high levels of the virus. The fear is that early stage cases are therefore missed and that people in that situation testing negative are given false reassurance by the result and let down their guard.

Ultimately, doubts over performance and allegations of sharp practice by Innova in the US by marketing its test ahead of approval will do little to persuade public health officials to change their mind on antigen tests despite the clamour from vested interests.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.