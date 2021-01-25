European Commission warns AstraZeneca on Covid-19 vaccine delay

The European Commission has warned AstraZeneca that they expect all vaccine deliveries to continue according to an agreed delivery schedule, after the pharmaceutical company announced delays.

The EU’s executive body wrote a letter to the company and commission president Ursula von der Leyen spoke to its chief executive Pascal Soriot by phone, and “made very clear what it is that we expect from the company, based on the advance purchasing agreement”, a spokesman said.

Under the EU’s joint procurement programme, AstraZeneca received a three-digit-million-euro sum to pre-book production capacity and the advance manufacture of doses of the vaccine, to be distributed as soon as approval was granted.

AstraZeneca applied for approval for its vaccine from the European Medicines Agency earlier this month, and had been expected to receive it some time this month.

Amid pressure for member states and a threat from the Italian government to sue pharmaceutical companies that do not deliver promised doses, representatives of EU member states and the commission will discuss the issue and try to identify how to resolve the delay.

“Our focus in this point in time... is to make sure that the company actually delivers the doses as swiftly as possible because we have a health emergency to deal with and that is what we are focused on at the moment,” a commission spokesman said.

Addressing an online World Economic Forum event, AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said the global response to Covid-19 had been marred by “me-first” behaviour.

“The first phase of Covid is full of good examples but it’s also full of places where we see international collaboration hasn’t been the best. It could have been a 4th of July, independence day kind of moment, but it unfortunately wasn’t because there was a bit of ‘me first’ behaviour,” said Mr Soriot.

“We should remember that what we are trying to do collectively here has never been done in the history of the world. Develop a vaccine, or several vaccines, in a year, and then scale up to billions of doses when we know today the biggest manufacturer has only got a capacity of a billion doses per year across all their vaccines,” he said. “It’s a huge undertaking.”

Delivery

Ireland’s High-Level Task Force on Covid-19 Vaccination was due to meet on Monday to discuss the delay to the delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine to EU countries.

Ireland had expected to receive 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the first quarter of the year.

Health Service Executive (HSE) chief executive Reid said previous commitments made by AstraZeneca for February deliveries still stand and the HSE will begin the process of vaccinating people over the age of 70 through general practitioners and pharmacies.

However, it is unclear how many of the over-70s cohort will be vaccinated with the supply.

With discussions about future vaccine deliveries are due to get under way in Ireland, there have been calls for greater transparency about who has had the Covid-19 vaccine and how many frontline workers have yet to be vaccinated.