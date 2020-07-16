Digital pathology start-up Deciphex raises $6.2m for R&D

Deciphex, an Irish tech company that develops software to accelerate the delivery of pathology services, has raised $6.2 million (€5.4 million) to further accelerate research and development and market entry.

This brings total funding to date to nearly €8 million for a company that was founded in 2017 by Dr Donal O’Shea.

Deciphex uses artificial intelligence (AI) to interrogate tissue sections from biopsies to accelerate workflows and improve patient turnaround time and diagnostic accuracy. The company currently has two products on the market. Patholytix Preclinical, is designed to accelerate the evaluation of drug safety and also accelerating the review of digital pathology specimens. PatholytixAI is a separate solution that allows users to triage samples using AI-based interpretation of histology images.

The Series A funding round included participation from Irish investors Iruus Investments, the HBAN MedTech syndicate, ACT Venture Capital and Enterprise Ireland. Other participants were US- based NextSteps Capital and GI Partners of Illinois.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Dr O’Shea said the investment had been completed during the Covid-19 crisis and largely involved existing backers.

“We’ve had incredible traction in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors and are becoming an integral part of their clinical trials pipeline,” he said. “Over a very short period of time we’ve taken nearly all the top ten global pharma companies and are in significant use by them.”

Deciphex, which has just opened a facility in Chicago, recently announced a collaborative project with Charles River Laboratories, a US-listed group that develops and tests pharmaceutical products.

The company is part of a consortium with Janssen Pharmaceutical and PDS, that received €2 million in funding under the EU’s Fast Track to Innovation programme in 2018. It is also in another consortium with UCD, Royal College of Surgeons Ireland, the Mater Hospital and IBM that has received €5.6 million under the Government’s Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund to purse the use of AI in colorectal cancer diagnosis and treatment.

A serial entrepreneur, Dr O’Shea previously founded Slidepath, which was sold to British digital pathology group Genetix for €2.5 million in 2009. He is also a board member of UCD spin-out company Oncomark and Cork-based biotech start-up Microsynbiotix, and previously served in management roles in Danaher for a number of years, including as vice president of Leica Biosystems.