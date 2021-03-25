‘AstraZeneca cannot play fast and loose with the world’s trust’

Pharma giant again runs into trouble on Covid vaccine data release

AstraZeneca is expected to quickly publish updated figures showing the vaccine boasts efficacy of between 69 and 74 per cent. Photograph: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

AstraZeneca is expected to quickly publish updated figures showing the vaccine boasts efficacy of between 69 and 74 per cent. Photograph: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

 

An “unforced error” was the somewhat charitable comment by Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US president Joe Biden on “misleading” data issued by pharma giant AstraZeneca on the outcome of US trials of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Fiasco was the word more commonly being used by industry insiders and analysts to describe the latest misstep by a company that has repeatedly seeded success in the vaccine developed by a team at Oxford University with mistrust and confusion.

AstraZeneca’s announcement that US trial data showed its vaccine was 79 per cent effective within hours drew what was described as an “unprecedented” public rebuke following concerns raised by the body that oversees US drug trials and data.

The company is expected to quickly publish updated figures showing the vaccine boasts efficacy of between 69 and 74 per cent – still highly creditable and comparable to Johnson & Johnson’s well-received jab, which is 72 per cent effective. Why gild the lily, knowing the inevitable scaling down of efficacy would be more damaging than simply publishing the more accurate lower number from the outset?

Cherry-picking data

In the US, the company was accused of cherry-picking data. “Decisions like this are what erode public trust in the scientific process,” the letter of rebuke reportedly stated.

AstraZeneca has had issues with trial data on this vaccine before. An initial efficacy reading of 90 per cent on a half-dose format was only later disclosed to be the result of an error and not part of the original agreed trial protocol.

If transparency was seen as lacking there, there was the fury at US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, over the company’s lack of candour at meetings with it over a decision to halt trials over unexplained patient illness back in September.

And all that came before its ongoing and bruising battle with the European Union over supply and what are widely seen as – at best – duplicitous contracts.

Even its most fervent Union Jack-waving supporters must wonder just how the company has taken a very successful breakthrough product and turned it into something that, in Dr Fauci’s words “could further fuel hesitancy surrounding the jab”.

The New Yorker put it bluntly this week: “AstraZeneca cannot play fast and loose with the world’s trust.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.