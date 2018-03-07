Grant Thornton appoints former PwC’s Patrick Gallen as a new partner

Grant Thornton is gearing up to expand its Belfast office with the appointment of former PwC associate partner Patrick Gallen as a new partner.

Mr Gallen had previously worked for PwC for more than 28 years in a number of roles – most recently leading its UK Learning Community Practice.

Outside of his work with PwC he is also a well-known figure in a number of business circles in the North thanks to his previous roles as president of Belfast Junior Chamber of Commerce and as a past chairman of the Chartered Accountants Ireland, Ulster Society.

Grant Thornton has said it was establishing a new people and change consulting practice in the North which is expected to create additional jobs for Northern Ireland later this year and which Mr Gallen will head up.

‘Major expansion plans’

The Northern Ireland office, which is part of Grant Thornton Ireland, moved into new offices in Belfast last December and had previously said it was preparing to announce “major expansion plans”.

Richard Gillan, managing partner of Grant Thornton Northern Ireland, said Mr Gallen’s appointment was a “significant step for Grant Thornton”.

“The creation of our new People and Change Consulting practice is the latest stage of our growth plans and we look forward to making further announcements throughout the rest of 2018,” he added.