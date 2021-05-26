Fiscal watchdog’s warning, Queen’s pub in Dalkey to reopen, and Ibec and housing

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) has warned the Government that its budgetary forecasts “lack credibility” and are inconsistent with future spending commitments. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

In our Bottom Line column, Eoin explains why Ifac is not impressed by the Government’s annual budgetary processes.

The landmark Queen’s pub in Dalkey, Co Dublin, is set to reopen after it was purchased by hoteliers Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle for €3.5 million. Colin Gleeson spoke with the new owners about their plans for the popular watering hole.

About a third of people in the Republic say they would like to buy a home but few are actually in a position to do so, a survey by employers’ group Ibec has found. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

The Irish Pensions Authority has confirmed that it is investigating potential “pension scheme trustee issues” in relation to the collapse of Hanover-based German Property Group, which resulted in 1,800 Irish investors losing as much as €107 million. Joe Brennan has the details.

Some 320 million card payments were made by consumers and businesses in the first quarter as use of ATMs continued to slow due to the Covid-19 crisis, writes Charlie Taylor.

The Republic’s 12.5 per cent corporate tax rate will remain in place for years to come, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has predicted, in comments that will raise the stakes in negotiations on international moves to a global minimum tax rate. Cliff Taylor reports.

In commercial property, a prime office building with rear mews and parking is being brought to the market on Dublin’s Lower Baggot Street with vacant possession for €2.3 million. Fiona Reddan has the details.

As companies continue to weigh up their requirements for office accommodation in the post-pandemic world, those looking to secure a high-profile headquarters in Dublin city centre may be interested in the latest offering from developer Paddy McKillen jnr’s Oakmount and partners Core Capital, writes Ronald Quinlan.

Developers and housebuilders involved in the delivery of homes aimed at the upper end of Dublin’s residential market should be interested in a 1.49 hectare (3.68 acre) site in Malahide that is being offered for sale by way of tender by agent CBRE. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.