US insurance firm Unum to expand Carlow operation with 50 new jobs

US insurance company Unum is to expand its technology centre in Co Carlow with the creation of 50 additional jobs.

The Fortune 500 company, which already employs 150 staff here, recently expanded its workspace at Shamrock Plaza in Carlow town.

This will help the company enter the next phase of its expansion and exceed the original target of employing 200 people locally, the company said.

“Unum has been a real success story for Carlow since its establishment in 2008,” Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said.

“The company has developed strong ties with the community in that time, particularly with Carlow Institute of Technology, ” he said.

“ This is another welcome boost for the South East. The Government will continue to focus on securing further investment for all regions in the months and years ahead,” he said.

Chief executive of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan said: “Unum has been a key client for IDA Ireland in the South East region since it established there 12 years ago.”

“ Unum is a significant employer of technologists in the region, the largest tech employer in Carlow and a key partner to the Carlow Institute of Technology from which it employs a substantial portion of its graduates,” he said.

Unum is accepting applications for open positions in a variety of disciplines across the software development lifecycle.