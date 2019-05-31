Sean Quinn denies knowledge of guarantees that undid Quinn Insurance

Sean Quinn has told an inquiry into alleged regulatory breaches at Quinn Insurance Ltd (QIL) that he first learned that subsidiary assets were used to guarantee massive loans in March 2010.

The existence of the guarantees contributed to the collapse of the insurance company, the Central Bank said in 2010, a development which in turn led to the Government introducing a levy on all motor insurance premiums.

Mr Quinn said he had “huge anger” and still did against his senior executives and his legal advisers when he found out, in March 2010, that assets owned by the insurance group had been used to support loans totalling €1.2 billion. “It was a huge disappointment,” he said. “I still can’t believe it.”

Mr Quinn, who told an inquiry established by the Central Bank that he left school at the age of 15 and began to build what became a multibillion euro group, said he relied heavily on three key executives: – Liam McCaffrey, Kevin Lunney, and Dara O’Reilly.

“I was running the show,” he said. “They were responsible for administering the company.”

Shown accounts of QIL subsidiary Quinn Property Holdings, which he had signed as director and which referred to the guarantees, Mr Quinn said that at the time he would have signed a huge number of documents without reading them.

“I don’t believe there was ever a document that was put in front of me by Liam McCaffrey, Kevin Lunney or Dara O’Reilly that I didn’t sign,” he told Eoin McCullough SC, for the inquiry.

“I would sign 20 or 30 of those in two or three minutes. Why would I read them if I trusted the men?”

Mr Quinn said it was his understanding from the outset that, not just QIL but its subsidiaries should not have been used to support the loans being taken out. He said he presumed at the time that “everybody understood” this.

Shown what appear to be board documents where decisions were made about the granting of the guarantees, he said he had never seen them before, or could not remember them. Mr Quinn was a former chairman of QIL. His name did not appear on the documents he was shown.

He said that, when looking at the accounts of the subsidiaries, he would only look at the profit and loss details.

“That’s the only thing I would look at; is this thing making money.”

Eight subsidiaries of QIL – including Quinn Property Holdings Limited and Quinn Hotels Limited – provided guarantees against €1.2 billion of loans taken out by Mr Quinn’s then cement-to-property conglomerate Quinn Group between 2005 and 2007.

As the assets of these subsidiaries were being used by QIL to bolster its reserves, the existence of the guarantees meant that the assets may might not have been available to the insurer if it ran into trouble.

The inquiry centres on allegations that Mr McCaffrey, the former chief executive of Quinn Group, and Mr Lunney, a one-time director of QIL, were involved in the QIL subsidiaries providing the guarantees without the knowledge of the rest of the company’s board or its investment committee.

The period under investigation spans October 2005 to July 2008.

Mr Lunney and Mr McCaffrey said they had no questions for Mr Quinn, whose evidence lasted approximately 40 minutes.