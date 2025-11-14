PTSB sells €76m worth of bad loans to private equity-led group

Permanent TSB has agreed terms to sell a tranche of soured loans to a unit of Mars Capital.

The deal will see the Irish bank offload the loans, which have a gross balance sheet value of €76 million, to Mars as part of a consortium arrangement with Mars Capital and “certain funds managed or sub-advised by Apollo," PTSB said in a statement.

It will see Mars take control of about 490 loans secured against 455 properties and linked to 410 borrowers. All the loans are classed as non-performing, PTSB said. About 55 per cent are related to tracker loans, while 35 per cent are on variable interest rates. The remaining 10 per cent are on fixed rates.

This is the latest loan sale by PTSB, and comes days after the bank formally put itself up for sale. This deal is not related to the sale of the lender itself, PTSB said.

PTSB will write to customers impacted by this deal “in the coming days” while customers will retain any terms and conditions already in place.

“The terms and conditions of individual loan accounts, including any ’alternative repayment arrangements’ agreed between customers and PTSB, remain unchanged and will continue to apply post the transfer to Mars Capital, the bank said.

The deal will cut the bank’s ratio of non-performing loans to 1.4 per cent.

PTSB shares fell 1.9 per cent to €3.11 in Dublin. The stock has more than doubled so far this year, driven in part by the planned sale of the lender.