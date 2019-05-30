Former RBS executive appointed CEO of Bank of Ireland’s UK arm

Former Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) executive Ian McLaughlin has been named as chief executive of Bank of Ireland’s UK operation.

The former managing director of specialist banking at RBS will take over the operation, which serves over three million customers in the UK, subject to regulatory approval.

Ian McLaughlin will success Des Crowley at Bank of Ireland’s UK arm.

Mr McLaughlin, who previously held senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group and Zurich Financial Services, will succeed Des Crowley, who has worked with Bank of Ireland for more than 30 years. Mr Crowley, who was appointed to the chief executive position in 2012, will remain in the role until Mr McLaughlin takes up his new position.

“I want to thank Des for his exceptional contribution over the past three decades and wish him well on his retirement,” said group chief executive Francesca McDonagh.

She added that she is “delighted” to welcome Mr McLaughlin who brings “significant experience in UK banking having served in a number of senior financial services roles”.

“Ian has a deep knowledge of the competitive UK banking market with a particular understanding of the UK mortgage market,” she added.

Mr McLaughlin, noting that the bank has operated in Britain for over 40 years and Northern Ireland for more than 200, said: “I am honoured to have the opportunity of building on the legacy Des and the team have created as we go on to write the next chapter of the UK business.”