Irish wealth fintech Argeau secures global security standard

Argeau, a Dublin-based wealth technology platform established by two former Davy executives early last year, has secured a global standard for information security that is seen as key to helping it grow its business internationally.

Securing certification for so-called ISO 27001 will underpin the company’s international growth strategy focussing on providing wealth management services to ultra-high-net worth investors and family offices in the US, Asia and continental Europe, according to the company.

The company, which oversees the performance of investment management used by clients, was founded by chief executive Stephen Felle and chief operating officer Adam Cleland, two former Davy private clients executives, in January 2020.

The company’s technology is aimed at centralising the oversight of client’s managed and personal assets, keeping running costs down, and identify new investment opportunities, including with other wealthy families.

“In a world of ever-increasing cyber security threats, Argeau is committed to providing our customers with the industry’s leading solution for the safe and secure storage of their personal financial data,” said Mr Cleland.

“Achieving ISO 27001 certification is important validation of this.”