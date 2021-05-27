Permanent TSB to create 180 jobs as part of technology investment

Permanent TSB is to create 180 jobs as it invests in its digital infrastructure and business banking, to the next phase of the bank’s growth strategy.

PTSB also said it would introduce hybrid working arrangements for employees, including the use of a network of hubs to cut commute times for workers.

Recruitment for the roles, which will be in technology, business banking, risk management and data analytics, is already underway. The new jobs will be at senior and graduate level, and come following the announcement of a further €50 million investment in its technology infrastructure and digital capabilities.

Among the new flexible working arrangements for employees are options to work from home for up to three days a week, a compressed working week and job sharing.

The bank will also use hubs in Greystones, Maynooth, Dundalk and Douglas to reduce commute times for office-based roles. The bank is to invest in new technologies and a new collaboration zone at its headquarters in Dublin to help people on-site and those working remotely work together.

The new technology will also facilitate video banking for customers, enabling branch and sales staff to hold virtual meetings with customers.

Almost half of the bank’s total workforce have applied for permanent flexible working arrangements.

“As an Irish company with people and community at the heart of our approach, we recognise the enormous efforts that our people have made since the onset of the pandemic to consistently demonstrate their commitment to serving our customers and communities at a time of great difficulty and challenge,” said Ger Mitchell, Permanent TSB’s chief human resources officer.

“We are delighted to offer them flexibility in their working arrangements, which has been made possible by our significant ongoing investment in technology. It is clear that this flexibility is needed and we are confident that it will result in an even better service for our customers and an enhanced work-life balance for our people.”