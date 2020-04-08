Irish banks set up dedicated phone lines for cocooning customers

Irish banks have set up dedicated telephone lines for customers currently cocooning on Government advice.

The five retail banks have introduced the freephone numbers, listed below, to help older and vulnerable customers required to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis.

The Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) has also published a new Covid-19 information guide with advice on phone and online banking options, making payments over the phone and tips to keep money safe.

“With close to 10 per cent of the population over 70 years of age, banks recognise the serious challenges now faced by customers who are being advised to cocoon and who may be in vulnerable circumstances,” said BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes.

Strict protocols

“We encourage the use of online and phone banking as well as card payments as much as possible in the current environment given the convenience and security these methods offer,” he said.

“For a small cohort of customers, these may not be feasible options and therefore all retail banks have put in place the possibility for such customers to get help accessing their cash. There are very strict protocols in place around this facility to ensure the potential for financial abuse is minimised and that it allows customers keep control of their money.”

BPFI will be working with Safeguarding Ireland and Alone, the organisation that supports older people, in the weeks ahead to share awareness of the issues that are arising for vulnerable customers and to ensure its leaflet reaches as many customers as possible. A copy is available on safeguardyourmoney.ie.

The freephone numbers set up for people cocooning are:

AIB: 1800 207 232

Bank of Ireland: 1800 946 146

KBC Bank: 1800 804 472

Permanent TSB: 1800 218 000

Ulster Bank Ireland: 1800 656 001