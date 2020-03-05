Central Bank staff member being tested for coronavirus

A member of the Central Bank’s 1,900 staff is being tested for coronavirus, according to the organisation.

However, the bank said that its premises in Dublin’s north docklands will continue to operate as normal until the results are known, in line with guidance received from the Health Service Executive (HSE).

“The staff member has been in contact with the HSE and are currently in self-isolation, in line with HSE advice,” a spokesman for the bank said. “This individual has not been present in any of our premises since last Friday.”

HSE advice

The spokesman added: “The Central Bank has sought advice from the HSE and we are following their guidance closely. The HSE’s advice is that we should carry on as normal and that, should a case of Covid-19 be confirmed, the guidance in relation to contact tracing by public health officials will commence.”

The bank is committed to the privacy of the colleague at this time and “will take all necessary steps to ensure the welfare of our staff”, he said.