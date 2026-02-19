Man who kicked ‘good-natured’ pensioner to death after chance meeting admits manslaughter

Florrie O’Sullivan, who was originally from Adrigole, west Cork, died in April 2023 after being assaulted in Cork city. Photograph: Rip.ie

A man has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of “kind, good-natured person” he met by chance in a Cork city pub and kicked to death less than six hours later.

Aaron Wolfe (32), of Glentrasna Court, The Glen, Cork, had been charged with the murder of Florrie O’Sullivan (69) on March 11th, 2023.

However, Wolfe pleaded guilty to manslaughter, which was accepted on Wednesday by Jane Hyland, for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a victim impact statement, Florrie O’Sullivan’s brother Paddy said he had many happy memories of them growing up together in the family home in Adrigole, west Cork.

He said he and his siblings, Seán and Noreen, were struggling to cope with the impact of Florrie O’Sullivan’s death.

He told the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork how his brother “was a kind, good-natured person” who would never fail to help people in trouble.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think of Florrie … not alone does this affect families, but it affects the whole community,” Paddy O’Sullivan said.

Gda Sgt Caitriona Molloy told the court how Wolfe had been drinking alone in the Linen Weaver pub in Cork city centre from around 3pm on the day.

Florrie O’Sullivan called in for a coffee at around 4pm and they struck up conversation despite not having known each other previously.

They later took a taxi together to Glentrasna Court, where Wolfe lived with his grandmother. They later went to Mahon before returning to Glentrasna Court by taxi.

The court heard Wolfe drank a total of six pints and two shots of Jägermeister. Florrie O’Sullivan drank no alcohol that day.

The sergeant said gardaí later found CCTV footage of the men at various locations that afternoon and evening. Officers also spoke to both taxi drivers and found nothing to suggest there had been any animosity or issues between the two men throughout the time they spent together, the court heard.

The pair returned to Glentrasna Court at 7.38pm and went into the house. At 8.09pm, the emergency services received a call to say there was a man lying outside the house covered in blood. A second call alerting them to an incident was received at 8.15pm.

“There’s a man thrown down on the ground outside Glentrasna Court, he’s covered in blood and there’s a fellow still kicking him on the ground – his name is Aaron,” the caller said.

The emergency services arrived to discover O’Sullivan with his head covered in blood and his face swollen. He was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he died from his injuries on April 6th.

A postmortem found Florrie O’Sullivan had suffered extensive injuries to his head including fractures to his nose and eye sockets.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head consistent with multiple blows.

The court heard how gardaí arrived at the scene and found Wolfe stripped to the waist, with his hands covered in blood, and in a highly intoxicated state. His grandmother reported he had begun wrecking the house. He was arrested after being deemed a danger to himself.

Wolfe was later arrested over the assault and questioned about what happened to Florrie O’Sullivan. He admitted they had a row in the house and he assaulted Florrie O’Sullivan inside, but made no admissions about assaulting him outside.

Brendan Grehan, defending, said his client, who had 78 previous convictions including one for violent disorder and another for assault causing harm, was deeply remorseful and wanted to apologise to the O’Sullivan family.

He said Wolfe got into a row with Florrie O’Sullivan because he wanted him to leave the house and he had either refused or taken too long to do so.

The prosecution said the DPP believed the manslaughter was at the highest level and merited a sentence of 15 to 20 years.

Grehan disagreed, saying it was in the middle range as it did not involve a weapon, did not last very long and did not involve planning.

Judge Siobhán Lankford said she wanted to consider a psychiatric report she had just received on Wolfe.

She also said it would be helpful to get a probation report and a governor’s report on Wolfe, who has been in custody since the incident.

The judge adjourned the case until February 27th.