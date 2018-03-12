Banks to sell ‘significant volumes’ of distressed mortgages

There will be “significant volumes” of distressed mortgage portfolios sold by the banks this year, with the likes of PTSB and AIB looking to offload large quantities, according to analysis by a credit ratings agency.

In its report, Irish Mortgage Market Trends, DBRS Ratings said non-performing loans (NPLs) remain a “significant issue” for lenders.

Residential mortgage arrears “increased substantially” between 2009 and 2013, amplified by rising unemployment, falling wages and a temporary foreclosure moratorium, according to the report.

Decreasing house prices, leading to negative equity throughout the State, made “foreclosure a difficult process for servicers”.

As of the third quarter of 2017, borrowers more than 720 days in arrears represented 53 per cent of all owner-occupied delinquent mortgages by outstanding balance.

“The late stage of these delinquencies shows the underlying difficulty for servicers to enforce mortgages and end relationships with delinquent borrowers,” said the report.

“Buy to let (BTL) mortgages demonstrate an inferior performance to owner-occupied loans, with borrowers more than 720 days in arrears representing 66 per cent of all delinquent BTL loans.”

In total, 27 per cent of all BTL mortgages in Ireland are delinquent, which remains above the total market NPL ratio.

The outstanding volume of Irish mortgage debt continues to decline, with contractions in BTL mortgages far greater than for owner-occupied loans. BTL volumes declined by approximately 9 per cent year-on-year, compared with 1 per cent for owner-occupied loans.

During the five years to the third quarter of 2017, the volume of outstanding mortgages declined by 15.5 per cent, with BTL loans declining by over 27 per cent. However, in terms of population, the size of Irish mortgage debt – €121 billion – “remains large”.

In terms of house prices, they “continue to demonstrate a robust recovery” from the depression between 2008 and 2013, “albeit with significant regional discrepancies”.

Real house price growth remains most prominent in Co Dublin, with an increase of 84.8 per cent between the trough (February 2012) and October 2017.

Since bottoming out, the Dublin City, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown and South Dublin regions have all shown significant increases of 100.9 per cent, 89.8 per cent and 79.5 per cent respectively.

Irish house prices outside of Dublin have also demonstrated significant growth since early 2013, with an increase of 61.8 per cent since the trough.

At slightly over 55,000, the number of properties sold in 2016 reached a post-crisis peak. DBRS said this equates to 1 in every 30 properties changing hands during the year – a turnover rate of roughly 3.2 per cent.

The number of private dwellings has remained roughly constant between 2011 and 2016 (approximately 1.7 million properties), but the number of sales has more than doubled, increasing the turnover rate from 1.5 per cent.

DBRS anticipates that this has not increased significantly since 2016 because of stagnation in the number of property transactions since then.

“The market is not showing signs of overheating, with a relatively low turnover of properties compared with other European countries,” the report said. “For example, the 2017 turnover rate in the Netherlands was 5.5 per cent.”