BRE Global to open new office in Dublin

UK construction certification company BRE Global is to open a new office in Dublin for its CE marking activities, in a move which will create up to 20 jobs, as it looks to secure its European business post-Brexit.

According to the company, it is set to apply for EU Notified Body status, and its current activities under the Construction Products Regulation (CPR) and other directives, will transfer across to the Irish company, BRE Global Ireland Ltd, once the submission has been approved. A CE marking is a prerequisite for any manufacturer, importer and/or distributor wishing to sell their cable within the European Union.

BRE Global also has plans to create a new test laboratory in Dublin later this year, which will employ 15-20 local engineers, scientists and technicians to test a range of construction and fire protection products. The facility represents a € 3.5 million investment by BRE, which sees strong growth indicators in the global marketplace for independent testing, certification and CE marking, of construction and related products and materials.

Dr Debbie Smith, managing director of BRE Global, said: “BRE Global has been carrying out independent third party technical assessment of construction products for CE marking for a number of years - this is a very important step to enable us to continue to deliver the service that our current and future clients need, whether manufacturers, importers or distributors of construction products within Europe. We are very pleased to be welcomed and supported by our Irish colleagues in making this happen”.

BRE Global has been an EU notified body for the testing and certification of a wide portfolio of construction products and systems for over 17 years.