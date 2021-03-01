Bank of Ireland to close 103 branches on island

Bank of Ireland confirmed on Monday it is closing 103 branches on the island of Ireland from September, reducing its network in the Republic by about a third and its locations in the North by more than half, as Covid-19 has accelerated a shift in the industry towards digital banking.

The bank, which stands out among Irish banks as not having carried out a large cull on locations in the wake of the financial crash, said that it will be publishing the full list of branches at 10am, once staff have been informed.

The bank has signed a deal to allow personal and business customers use their local An Post office for certain services, including cash withdrawals and cash and cheque lodgements. AIB and Ulster Bank, which is exiting the market, have similar partnerships with An Post.

Bank of Ireland, led by chief executive Francesca McDonagh, reported net loss of €742 million for 2020, after setting aside €1.1 billion of provisions for an expected surge in losses resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still, the charge was at the lower end of the € 1.1 billion to € 1.3 billion range it had predicted in the middle of 2020, and the bank forecast that its provisions for this year will be “materially lower”. The full-year loss compared with a profit of €386 million for 2019.

“For many years, the trend to digital banking has been evident, with customers using branches less and less. Covid-19 has accelerated this changing behaviour, and we’ve seen a seismic shift towards digital banking over the past 12 months,” Ms McDonagh said.

“We’ve now reached a tipping point in customer preferences between online and offline banking. That’s why we’ve also announced changes to our branch network in Ireland and Northern Ireland today, while protecting access to local banking services though a new arrangement with An Post.”

Bank of Ireland announced in August that it was seeking to eliminate the equivalent of 1,400 full-time jobs - or 13.5 per cent of its workforce - in the coming years. It confirmed in November that 1,450 roles will be cut by the end of 2021 - with a total of 1,700 full- and part-time staff taking up a voluntary-redundancy offer. The programme has cost €189 million, within a €250 million restructuring budget set in 2018 and will cut its annual staff bill by €114 million when completed.

The decision to cut back the network in Northern Ireland to 13 from 28 follows on from a strategic review of the bank’s operation in the North since the middle of last year. Locations in the Republic are being cut from 257 to 169, at a time with Ulster Bank is exiting the market, threatening the future of its 88-strong branch network. Permanent TSB is looking at Ulster Bank’s locations as part of talks to acquire a large part of the UK-owned bank’s loan and deposit books.

Ms McDonagh told broadcaster Newstalk that there are about 200 full-time equivalent staff working in the Bank of Ireland locations that are being closed, who will be offered a “range of options” including transfers to other branches or different parts of the business as well as voluntary redundancy. She said that there will be no compulsory departures.

Ged Nash, Labour’s finance spokesman, described the announcement as a “kick in the teeth for loyal customers and staff”.

“There is no doubt that Bank of Ireland is exploiting the Covid-19 crisis to drive down its costs,” he said.

Financial Services Union (FSU) general secretary John O’Connell said that the closures will affect vulnerable people the most. “We cannot allow Bank of Ireland to withdraw a vital service from the elderly, from people with no internet access, from people with literacy problems at this time of increased anxiety,” he said. “The FSU have called for a moratorium on branch closures at least until the end of 2022. We are asking politicians from all parties to support our call and for the Minister for Finance, as a significant shareholder, to intervene.”

“We’ve now reached a tipping point between online and offline banking. Our mobile app is our most popular way to bank, with almost half a million customer logins every day and traffic up by a third in the past two years. 7 in 10 personal customer product applications are made digitally, and we expect this to grow to over 8 in 10 by the end of this year.”

In contrast, the number of people visiting branches has sharply declined, and is now just over half of what it was in 2017, she said. Footfall at the branches which are closing is down even more 60 per cent over the period. The decline has been fuelled by the pandemic.

The economic shock resulted in a 2 per cent decline in net interest income, to €2.1 billion, as a result of a drop in new lending and the ongoing squeeze of ultra-low interest rates internationally, as the European Central Bank charges negative rates of as much as minus 0.5 per cent for excess cash banks store with it.

Business income, including share of associates and joint ventures, dropped 21 per cent for the year, notwithstanding a 12 per cent increase in the second half from the first six months.

Ms McDonagh told RTE Radio said that the bank is looking at lower the deposits threshold at which it charges negative interest rates from €2.5 million, currently, to €1 million. High net worth individuals with large cash savings would be affected by this.