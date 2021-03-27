Aftermath of tracker scandal will follow Ulster Bank for years

We have no idea from the Central Bank whether it intends to pursue individuals

Ulster Bank is staying mum on whether any individuals were sanctioned. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Ulster Bank is staying mum on whether any individuals were sanctioned. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

 

The Central Bank’s announcement of a €4.1 million fine for Davy earlier this month, highlighting how 16 of the firm’s staff were involved in a 2014 bond trade that breached market rules, led ultimately to the clearing-out of anyone remaining in the business who was involved in the deal.

No individuals were blamed in the regulator’s statement on Ulster Bank on Thursday, where it found that the lender devised “deliberate strategies” to shift borrowers off cheap mortgages during the financial crisis and only put those who complained on the correct rate.

The bank’s €37.8 million fine is 80 per cent larger than the previous record penalty levied by the Central Bank and reflects the egregiousness of the wrongdoing.

Ulster Bank has had to pay out €128 million in refunds and compensation to 5,940 overcharged mortgage customers – about 17 per cent of the total €735 million redress bill across all the banks to date.

But we’ve no idea from the Central Bank whether it intends to pursue any individuals behind the cynical attempt to move people off their tracker mortgages and continue to deny thousands their right to low-cost mortgages, even though they were caving in quietly to customers who had the financial nous to protest. The bank is staying mum on whether any individuals were sanctioned.

It has insisted that a decision by its UK parent, NatWest, last month to wind down Ulster Bank “is in no way linked” to the tracker mortgage investigation.

But as AIB and Permanent TSB prepare to take on much of Ulster Bank’s €20 billion remaining loan book, it’s unlikely anyone will want to go near one particular portfolio: its low-profit €6.8 million tracker book.

It may be years before Ulster Bank finally shifts this, allowing it to repatriate the last of its trapped capital in the Republic back to the UK.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.