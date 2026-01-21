Sinn Féin calls on Bord Bia chair to resign over firm’s use of Brazilian beef

Sinn Féin has called for the resignation of the chairman of Bord Bia Larry Murrin following confirmation his firm sourced some Brazilian beef for the Irish market.

Mr Murrin is chief executive of Dawn Farms.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said his role in Bord Bia, which promotes Irish agri-food, is “completely untenable given that his company was importing Brazilian beef”.

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin told her: “Don’t try and drag down a good organisation.”

“Bord Bia is one of the better State agencies,” he told the Dáil.

“Let’s not undermine them just for the sake of chasing other people for votes and for popularity”.

In a letter to the Taoiseach, Ms McDonald said Mr Murrin’s role as chief executive of Dawn Farms and as chair of Bord Bia are “incompatible”.

“His approach as CEO of Dawn Farms sits in direct conflict with Bord Bia’s core role to promote Irish food, particularly Irish beef.”

Farming organisations have raised concerns about the issue and Ms McDonald said protests are ongoing over the proposed Mercosur trade deal.

“It is obvious that confidence in Bord Bia’s independence and leadership is essential,” she told the Dáil.

“I believe that for Mr Murrin to continue in the role of chair fundamentally undermines this. The issue now requires swift action from Government, and I urge Mr Murrin to resign as chair of Bord Bia without delay.”

The issue, first reported on agriculture website Agriland, arose when the Beef Plan Movement noticed signs outside Subway outlets stating the chain was provided with beef sourced from approved plants in both Europe and Brazil.

Dawn Farms supplies beef to the chain, but the company stated that Brazilian beef accounted for 1 per cent of its supply and none of this was supplied to Subway stores in Ireland.

[ Where’s the beef? Irish farm and meat industry lobby is overstating the impact of MercosurOpens in new window ]