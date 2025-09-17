The PloughingIn pictures

Politicians, punters and even some agriculture: The Ploughing in pictures

More than 78,000 attend day one of event in Co Offaly on Tuesday

Not a fan: Fine Gael presidential candidate Heather Humphreys holds a crying baby during the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly on Tuesday. The event will continue on Wednesday and Thursday. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Wed Sept 17 2025 - 08:38

The sun came out and so did the crowds for the first day of the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly on Tuesday. The event continues on Wednesday and Thursday.

Some 78,500 people attended the opening day of the most multigenerational event in Ireland, up 3,000 on last year. Many opted for the first day because the forecast for the rest of the week is for rain showers.

Our reporters, photographers and videographers had their wellies on and were out and about mingling with punters and politicians alike. Read Ronan McGreevy’s full report here. Below is a selection of pictures and videos from Tuesday.

President Michael D Higgins at The National Ploughing Championships. Photograph: Dan Dennison
While attending the Ploughing Championships President Higgins spoke about Gaza, suggesting Israel should be excluded from the UN. Video: Ronan McGreevy
A competitor checks the soil at the horse drawn ploughing competition. Photograph: Dan Dennison
A young attendee takes a break. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Heather Humphreys and Jim Gavin hugged and exchanged pleasantries when they met at the National Ploughing Championships. Video: Harry McGee
Gerry King from Co Kerry with his horses competing in the horse ploughing event. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Presidential candidates Catherine Connolly, Jim Gavin and Heather Humphreys joined the thousands who attended the Ploughing Championships. Video: Dan Dennison
Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik with Independent Presidential candidate and TD for Galway West, Catherine Connolly. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Crowds gathered from early on Tuesday for the three-day event. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Attendees compete with their horses in the horse ploughing event. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Adam Delaney (9), with Sgt Maureen Neary on the Garda tractor. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Fianna Fáil presidential candidate and former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin meets attendees. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Fine Gael presidential candidate Heather Humphreys shares a light moment with attendees. Photograph: Dan Dennison
