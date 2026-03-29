Lidl National League: Galway and Cork to contest top flight decider, Dublin and Kildare relegated

All-Ireland champions Dublin and Kildare were relegated from Division 1 of the Lidl National League on Sunday after a dramatic day of action.

Dublin defeated Cork by 2-8 to 1-6 thanks to goals from Michelle Davoren and Annabelle Timothy, but they were not in control of their own destiny going into the final round of games.

Reigning league champions Kerry did enough to secure a 2-10 to 2-9 win over Kildare with goals from Danielle O’Leary and Síofra O’Shea.

Marion Farrelly’s late equaliser for Meath to draw with Armagh confirmed Dublin and Kildare will play their 2027 Lidl National Football League campaign in Division 2.

Galway, similar to the Cork side they will meet in this year’s Division 1 final on April 11th, also suffered defeat in their final-round fixture when they went down to Waterford 2-12 to 0-12.

In Division 2, Donegal earned promotion and will join Cavan in the final in two weeks’ time.

A convincing 0-11 to 0-3 win over Wexford confirmed promotion to the top flight for Donegal and also ensured an all-Ulster divisional final.

Cavan, having already qualified, went down by 1-15 to 2-9 to relegated Westmeath.

In Division 3, Antrim were promoted and will play Louth in the final on April 12th.

In a winner-takes-all promotion clash, it was Antrim who claimed the spoils at Páirc Esler by 2-8 to 1-9.

Laois defeated Louth by a point but could not avoid joining Limerick in making the drop to Division 4.

And the Division 4 final will be contested by Leitrim and Carlow.

In Sunday’s semi-finals, which also doubled up as promotion deciders, Leitrim beat neighbours Sligo by 2-10 to 1-11 after extra-time, while Carlow defeated Offaly by 4-11 to 2-8.

Division 1 results

Meath 0-11 Armagh 1-8

Waterford 2-12 Galway 0-12

Dublin 2-8 Cork 1-6

Kildare 2-9 Kerry 2-10