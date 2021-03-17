EU tax law on its way, DPC in war of words and Zoom fatigue

A new EU law opposed by Ireland that would force multinationals to reveal their tax payments and activities per member state is on its way, and prospects have brightened for a global deal on digital taxation as well, European Commission member Mairead McGuinness has said. Naomi O’Leary reports from Brussels.

Karlin Lillington, in her weekly column. finds out thatvideo conferencing is exhausting, and it’s official.

Job losses in Irish family businesses due to the Covid-19 pandemic have been more than three times that of their European counterparts, while more than two-thirds have seen revenues decline, according to new data. Colin Gleeson reports.

Ireland’s data protection commissioner (DPC) Helen Dixon has triggered an unprecedented war of words with other EU regulators, dragging into the open a long-simmering stand-off over its oversight of Facebook and other US tech companies based in Dublin.

Vodafone has rolled out what is believed to be the first dedicated private 5G network in the Republic. Charlie Taylor reports.

Sitecore is to more than double headcount at Boxever, the Irish data analytics company it acquired in a multimillion euro deal earlier this month. Charlie Taylor has the details.

Ciara O’Brien has some solution to the tsunami of emails we deal with every day. Ciara also reviews a phone buit for gamers, the Asus ROG Phone 3.

Frank Dillon finds out how to ramp up profit without the expense of expanding.

For an update on how the pandemic is affecting the overall economy, Ciaran talks to Mark Paul of The Irish Times and economist Jim Power on ourInside Business podcast. He also find out why Gwen Layden, landlord of the George’s St Arcade is not charging her tenants rent.

