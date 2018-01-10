Tullow Oil expects to report revenue of $1.7bn for 2017

Irish oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil expects to report revenue of $1.7 billion and gross profit of $800 million for 2017, the company said on Wednesday.

In a trading statement to the Irish Stock Exchange, Tullow also said it also expects to have generated $500 million of free cash flow, significantly exceeding the forecast at the start of the year.

The company said the increase in respect of the financial year to December 31st, 2017, was primarily due to “strong production performance, rigorous cost discipline and a rising oil price”.

“This free cash flow has enabled ongoing debt reduction and the group expects year-end net debt to be $3.5 billion; a reduction of over $1.3 billion over the course of the year,” it said.

Tullow’s 2018 capital expenditure associated with operating activities is expected to total approximately $460 million. This total excludes $110 million of forecasted expenditure in Uganda.

This will be repaid from deferred consideration post the completion of the Uganda farm-down, which is expected in the first half of the year.

Tullow chief executive Paul McDade said the firm delivered “strong operational and financial performance in 2017 against the backdrop of continued industry volatility”.

“The business is expected to generate free cash flow of $500 million, above expectations, due to high levels of operated production and further progress on cost and capital efficiency,” he said.

“There was also material improvement in the group’s balance sheet, with significantly reduced gearing and an overall reduction in net debt of $1.3 billion. Over 2018 we expect to continue this positive momentum.

“With our diverse low-cost assets and high-graded exploration portfolio, enhanced by recent licence additions in Côte d’Ivoire and Peru, we have a strong foundation to grow the business and further reduce our debt.”

As of year-end 2017, Tullow had total headroom including free cash of $1 billion with no material near-term debt maturities.

The company will publish its annual results in February.