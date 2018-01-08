Aminex continues discussions with Tanzania on Ntorya well

Dublin-listed oil and exploration firm Aminex said it is continuing discussions with authorities in Tanzania and engineering firms regarding the planning and drilling management for a well on its Ntorya permit.

In a statement on Monday morning, the company said a tender process was underway for a rig to drill the Ntorya-3 well, along with other drilling in the gas field.

Aminex also said production at its Kiliwani North-1 well was 95 million cubic feet of gas during the month of December, with the well producing 3.6 billion cubic feet of gas during the year in total.

An independent evaluation report covering all Aminex’s Tanzanian resources is on track to be completed early this year, the company confirmed.

“Positive discussions are ongoing with the Tanzanian authorities to progress the outstanding Ntorya Development Licence application and shareholders will be updated as significant milestones are achieved,” the company said.