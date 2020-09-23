Tourism and pharma sectors boost gas demand

Gas demand recovered in recent weeks, with usage in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and tourism ahead of 2019 levels, according to new figures from Gas Networks Ireland.

The data showed demand from pharmaceutical manufacturing was 4 per cent higher in August compared with July, and was 6 per cent higher on 2019 figures. Demand from hotels and tourism businesses rose almost 13 per cent month on month, and was 6 per cent higher year on year.

Meanwhile residential gas demand was strong in August, finishing up 4 per cent higher year on year.

However, the construction sector remained “inconsistent” Gas Networks Ireland said. Although the sector reached normal levels at some points in recent weeks, overall usage was 31 per cent lower.

Normal year

“Most sectors are using energy at the levels we would expect in a normal year, although there is a little more unpredictability with some sectors, most notably construction,” Gas Networks Ireland’s head of regulatory affairs, Brian Mullins said.

“As we move into the autumn, we would expect to see an increase in demand from educational buildings and residential customers with the traditional heating season coming ever closer.”

In electricity generation, gas supplied just under 60 per cent of in the Republic of Ireland during August. That demand was strongest in the first half of the month, Gas Networks Ireland said.