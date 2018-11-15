‘Solid’ results for Tullow in third quarter despite volatile oil market

Tullow Oil said it delivered “solid results” in the third quarter of the year, despite ongoing volatility with oil prices.

The exploration firm said all its fields were producing in line with expectations, with full year oil production expected to average between 87,000 and 91,000 barrels of oil per day, narrowing guidance. Gas production is to be an average of around 2,300 barrels of oil equivalent for the full year.

Tullow predicted full year free cash flow of around $700 million. That includes the Uganda farm-down proceeds of $200 million, which is expected to close at the end of 2018, and $200 million in exceptional payments due to the Seadrill litigation.

Net debt is expected to fall to $2.8 billion by the year’s end, down from $3.5 million at the start of 2018.

Looking at its assets, Tullow said four new infill wells in Ghana were expected to be on line by early next year. That addition will boost gross production to around 180,000 bopd. Meanwhile, a new production well is expected to be finished before the end of 2018 at Tullow’s interest in the Jubilee field.

In 2019, Tullow’s operations in Guyana will be the main focus for its exploration drilling programme. The company has identified a number of prospects across both the Orinduik and Kanuku licences.

“We are generating high levels of free cash flow from our West African assets, making good progress towards project sanctions in East Africa and are finalising our 2019 exploration programme which we expect to include high-impact wells in Guyana,” said Tullow chief executive Paul McDade. “Having taken the time to lay strong foundations for our business, embed a financially disciplined culture across the group and repair our balance sheet, we are now focused on delivering growth and returns to our shareholders.”