Profits halve at Coillte to €29m as licensing delays hit home

Profits more than halved at Coillte to €29 million last year as the State forestry company struggled with a licensing crisis.

Department of Agriculture delays in issuing licences needed to fell, plant an transport logs resulted in timber shortages last year.

Operating profit fell more than 50 per cent to €29.1 million last year from €63.3 million in 2019, the company confirmed on Friday.

Revenues tumbled to €285 million in 2020 from €327 million the previous year.

Chairwoman Bernie Gray described 2020 as a challenging year for Coillte. “The potential impact of Brexit was overshadowed by Covid-19 and we were also impacted by the forestry licensing crisis which resulted in major timber supply shortages,” she said.

“Despite the challenges we faced, Coillte delivered a solid financial performance, albeit below our original expectations.”