Tullow Oil begins multi-year drilling programme in Ghana

Tullow Oil has begun a multi-year, multi-well drilling campaign offshore Ghana, kicking off with the drilling of the first well at the Jubilee Field.

The Maersk Venturer is expected to drill four wells in total this year, including two Jubilee production wells, one Jubilee water injector well and one TEN gas injector well.

“Today is an important milestone in the implementation of our long-term Business Plan. Working closely with the Government of Ghana and our joint venture partners in Ghana, I am confident that we will unlock the full potential from the Jubilee and TEN fields through this multi-year, multi-well drilling programme,” said Rahul Dhir, chief executive of Tullow Oil.

The company said its assets in Ghana have the potential to generate material cash flow over the next decade and deliver significant value for Ghana and investors, by focusing on costs and capital discipline.