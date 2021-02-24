Greencore pledges to make all packaging recyclable by 2025

Sandwich-maker Greencore has pledged to make all its packaging recyclable or reuseable by 2025 and to reduce food waste by 50 per cent over the next decade.

The Dublin-headquartered company outlined a new sustainability strategy, which includes a range of pledges across its sourcing, manufacturing and community engagement activities, aimed at reaching a net zero emissions footing by 2040.

Net zero means means the company’s emissions output would be entirely offset by carbon-reducing activities.

The move on packaging would reduce the convenience food company’s reliance on virgin plastic by several hundred tonnes a year.

Greencore said it plans to develop a fully recyclable sandwich skillet by 2021; have a deforestation-free supply chain by 2025; and that all raw materials will be sustainably sourced by 2030.

“At Greencore, we are passionate about playing our part in building a fairer and more resilient food system for generations to come,” chief executive Patrick Coveney said.

“ We want to ensure that our actions and products make a real difference in improving people’s lives - whether it’s through the provision of tasty, healthier, affordable food, gainful employment or social development,” he said.

“ The pledges that we have made reflect our long-term ambitions for sustainability, as well as our confidence that we can realise them,” he said.