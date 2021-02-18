Wind generates almost 40% of electricity used in Republic

Wind generated almost 40 per cent of electricity used in the Republic last year but the industry is concerned at rising levels of “lost” power.

Wind Energy Ireland – formerly the Irish Wind Energy Association – says in its annual report that the industry supplied 36.3 per cent of the electricity used in the Republic, up from 32.5 per cent the previous year.

The group says wind generated 10.73 million megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity in 2020. An average family home uses 4.6 MWh a year.

Dr David Connolly, chief executive, Wind Energy Ireland, noted that the amount of “lost” wind power doubled last year to 1.4 million MWh.

Power is lost when national grid operator Eirgrid asks a wind farm to cut output or shut down.

Dr Connolly urged politicians and wider society to support Eirgrid’s efforts to expand and strengthen the grid to incorporate more green electricity.

EirGrid spokesperson David Martin said: “EirGrid is stepping up to the challenge of integrating increasing amounts of renewable energy to the electricity system”.

He added that this was a strategic priority for the State company, which is moving ahead with projects that would make the grid stronger and more flexible.