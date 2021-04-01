Greencoat Renewables announces Tipperary wind farm acquisition

Renewable infrastructure company Greencoat Renewables has acquired a Tipperary wind farm for an undisclosed sum that will further boost the company’s generating capacity.

The Glencarbry Wind Farm, which has been in operation since July 2017, has a 35.6 megawatt capacity, bringing Greencoat’s total capacity to 685.6MW.

The facility, which is being bought from John Laing Group, consists of 12 Nordex turbines and comes with a long-term guaranteed minimum floor price for the electricity it produces until July 2032.

Nordex will continue to manage operations and maintenance.

The acquisition is being funded by the company’s existing credit facility, bringing total borrowings to 49 per cent of gross asset value.

“We are pleased to continue our strategy of consolidating the Irish renewable energy market with the acquisition of Glencarbry wind farm, another high-quality asset with long-term contracted revenues,” said Paul O’Donnell, investment manager at Greencoat Renewables. “We are also pleased to have closed our second transaction with John Laing, again demonstrating our ability to transact with leading investors and developers across the sector.”

Mr O’Donnell said the company continued to see a range of attractive opportunities in Ireland and the wider European market.