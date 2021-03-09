Conroy Gold identifies new drilling targets in Finland

Irish explorer Conroy Gold and Natural Resources has identified a series of drilling targets on its gold exploration acreage in the Sodankylä area of northern Finland.

The company holds eight gold exploration licences in Finland. The new sites were identified using high resolution ground magnetic survey data, in combination with multiple datasets, including geochemistry, aerial photography, digital elevation data and airborne geophysical data.

Permit area

Finland has an established mining tradition and highly prospective geology for gold. Europe’s largest gold mine – the 4 million Oz Au Kittila – is situated in northern Finland where the company’s permit area is located.

Conroy Gold chairman Richard Conroy said the company’s gold exploration programme in Finland is an extension of the company’s gold exploration programme in Ireland.

“The results to date on the company’s Sodankylä target are highly encouraging with a series of IOCG and shear zone hosted gold targets highlighted for drilling and the company is commencing preparations for a drilling programme over these targets,” he added.