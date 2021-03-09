Frankli to create 20 jobs as it closes funding round

Sligo-headquartered technology company Frankli is to create 20 new jobs in Ireland over the next two years as its closes a funding round to help fuel growth.

The company, which offers a digital performance and engagement management system for employees and managers, closed a €725,000 pre-seed funding round and begun a new €2 million seed round. The funding will be used to grow its marketing, sales, support and software development teams and support its entry into new markets.

The company currently employs 10 people.

Among its investors are Enterprise Ireland, NDRC, Pigsback founder Michael Dwyer, LotusWorks founder Fergal Broder and several private angel investors.

Former Morgan McKinley chief executive Aldagh McDonogh has also joined the company as co-founder focusing on strategy, growth and brand.

“We are in growth mode and excited to be able to offer 20 roles in what promises to be an exciting period ahead. We are also delighted to welcome somebody of Aldagh’s experience and calibre to our leadership team,” said Frankli chief executive and founder Noel Dykes. “Our mission is to help people celebrate great work. The name ‘Frankli’ comes from a play on the term ‘to speak frankly’. All too often in work people shy away from declaring how they really feel about their work, managers fail to address underperformance and time and time again organisations miss the opportunity to celebrate great work by great people when it matters. Frankli helps them to change that.”

Frankli’s platform allows companies to conduct end-to end performance management, with employees reporting and giving unfiltered feedback on their own performance, achievements and goal setting. Managers can schedule performance reviews, surveys, and share analytics and data around how individuals and teams are performing.

Among its customers are CPL Group, Fenero, SL Controls, DeCare Dental, Hack The Box and Mevo.