British renewables expert buys stake in NovaUCD firm

British renewable energy specialist Everoze has acquired a 49.9 per cent stake in Irish consultancy Brightwind.

The strategic investment is designed to bolster both company’s capabilities to deliver accurate energy production analyses, due diligence and other services. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

While both firms will continue to operate independently, they will collaborate on projects where one or the other can supplement resources, technology or know-how to accelerate delivery or improve outcomes for clients.

Everoze, with expertise in offshore and onshore wind, solar, energy storage and energy flexibility, works with businesses across power, transport and heat markets to help accelerate the transition to decarbonised energy systems.

It is an employee-owned technical and commercial consultancy with a team of more than 50 consultants working on projects worldwide from offices across Europe.

“Our ambition is to be a driving force in delivering cutting-edge wind assessments,” said Richard Whiting, founding partner, Everoze.

“Combining Brightwind’s market-leading tools and technology with Everoze’s depth of experience will enable us to meet the increasing demand for energy analysis expertise and meet shorter delivery timescales.

“We can now offer a higher volume of bankable EPA analyses and reviews for our clients. We are also looking forward to working with Brightwind to support offshore wind, solar and energy storage customers across their home market of Ireland.”

Brightwind was founded in 2015 by Shane Martin and Stephen Holleran and is headquartered at NovaUCD at University College Dublin.

It predominately specialises in the provision of energy resource assessments, data analytics and tools development.

Brightwind founding partner Shane Martin said: “We’re excited to be welcoming Everoze as a committed partner in Brightwind to support us as we seek to grow our team and expand our reach.

“The depth of Everoze and Brightwind’s expertise in energy production analyses, as well as Everoze’s wider technology and market knowledge, complements our software development and data analytics expertise.”

Mason Hayes and Curran and Pinsent Masons advised Everoze and Brightwind respectively in completing the transaction.