We have yet to see how the negotiations on a new government will pan out, but having got the largest share of the popular vote, Sinn Féin is in a strong position. And it has made clear that a key issue for the party is stepping up preparations to make a push for Irish unity, including a public forum to discuss the issue and a government White Paper. So what are the big economic issues on what would clearly be a massive project?

1. Politics versus economics

This is of course, about history and politics, and not just economics . And while the politics will remain hotly contested, there is no consensus on the economics either, with one study presenting reunification as a no-brainer and others warning about the potential costs to taxpayers in the Republic.