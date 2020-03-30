Revenue suspends phone helpline services due to Covid-19

Revenue has said it is suspending the majority of its phone helplines until mid-April due to the additional restrictive Covid-19 measures announced by the Government on Friday evening.

In a statement it said all telephones helplines will be unavailable outside of its national employer helpline – which provides support to employers with queries on the temporary Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme – and the Revenue Online Services (ROS) technical helpdesk.

Other helplines will be unavailable until the lifting of restrictions, which is targeted for April 12th.

Enquiries and correspondence on any matter can still be sent through Revenue’s “MyEnquiries” online service. Revenue said it would also continue to process tax returns through this channel.

In addition, customers and their representatives, will still be able to have access to their accounts in order to manage their tax, file returns, make payments and so on.

“These necessary changes are implemented as we prioritise the safety of our staff and customers at this time,’ Revenue said.