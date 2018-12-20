Price of goods leaving factory gates increases in November

The price of goods leaving factories in November 2018 increased 3.9 per cent compared to the previous month, although they were down 4.2 per cent on the same period in 2017.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show show yearly decreases across both home and export sale with the latter falling 4.1 per cent.

In sectoral terms, the price of mining and quarrying goods fell the most in the year to the end of November, down 25.5 per cent. However, grain milling, starches and animal feeds was the biggest loser within the food products sector with prices down 26.2 per cent in the year

Fruit and vegetables was the category in which prices recorded the biggest gain which amounted to 11.4 per cent.

On a monthly basis, dairy products witnessed the largest fall in prices with a 7.2 per cent drop while the “other food products” category saw prices rise 4.5 per cent.

In the energy sector, wholesale prices for every form of energy including petrol, oil and electricity fell compared to October. The price of electricity dropped 5.1 per cent although it was also up most on the year having increased by 17.8 per cent.