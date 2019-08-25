Irish employers believe Brexit will boost chances of attracting talent

Over half of Irish employers (58 per cent) believe Brexit will make it easier to attract and recruit talent from other EU states, a survey by recruitment firm Hays has indicated.

The survey of 2,700 employers and professionals comes at a time when skills shortages remain a challenge across Ireland in industries such as IT and construction.

If employers here are positive on the recruitment impact of Brexit, employees are less so with over a quarter (27 per cent) believing Brexit will decrease future employment opportunities.

“During a time of great uncertainty around Brexit, it’s reassuring to see some optimism among Irish employers,” Mike McDonagh, managing director of Hays Ireland, said.

“However, skills shortages remain a challenge that must be addressed for employers to meet industry demand and sustain business growth,” he said.

“Ireland is experiencing almost full employment and the economic indicators are generally positive,” he said.

“Industries including construction and technology, among others, continue to see a high demand for skilled workers. Irish employers must explore new talent pools and remain competitive to retain the ability to attract talent,” he said, adding that staying ahead of workplace trends, understanding what potential candidates are looking for, and offering an attractive salary package are critical.

Despite the Brexit uncertainty circling the Irish and the UK economies, both are close to full employment and have seen a pick-up in wage growth. In the Irish economy, wage growth accelerated to more than 3 per cent last year, the fastest rate recorded since the recession, suggesting wage pressures are beginning to emerge as the labour market tightens.

Central Statistics Office figures show average annual earnings increased by 3.3 per cent to €38,871 in 2018, from €37,637 the previous year. This compares with an annual increase of just under 2 per cent in 2017.