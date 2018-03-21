Ibec rejects European Commission’s proposals on digital tax

Business group Ibec has rejected the European Commission’s proposed digital tax as “harmful and costly to businesses” and “shape-throwing” by France’s EU economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici.

The representative group, one of the biggest lobbying for business in Europe, warned about the damaging impact of commission’s proposed 3 per cent tax on companies with online revenues with the launch of a new report in Brussels about its views on the future of Europe.

Mr Moscovici unveiled the tax proposed by the EU’s executive arm that could collect about €5 billion a year in taxes from tech companies, including big Irish employers such as Google and Facebook, on the basis that digital companies pay far less tax than traditional businesses.

Launching its report hours after the Commission’s plan was unveiled, Ibec urged caution around the wider EU reform agenda pushed by French President Emmanuel Macron, warning in their its report, “Ireland in the EU: A Dynamic Future,” that “now is not the time for a radical change of direction.”

The report was launched at an event at the European Parliament attended by Ireland’s EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, the UK’s Commissioner Julian King, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Speaking to The Irish Times in Brussels, the group’s chief executive Danny McCoy said that past experience had shown that “more radical” proposals for Europe had turned out to be “very damaging.”

“We have watched all this shape-throwing before. They always going nowhere but they can be quite damaging before they get revealed as the folly they usually are. They create a lot of noise and uncertainty,” he said.

Mr McCoy pointed to the potential for increased tensions with the US, saying that the Trump administration was “concerned this additional tax proposal is targeting US companies.” He referred to a conversation he had with US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross in Washington when they met last week on a St Patrick’s Day trip.

He met Mr Ross along with Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon and American Chamber of Commerce Ireland chief executive Mark Redmond.

In line with the Government, Ibec wants the EU to embrace competitive taxation by dealing with changes through internationally agreement led by OECD proposals and not to pre-empt its base erosion and profit shifting (Beps) plan to close loopholes and mismatches in national tax rules exploited by multinationals.

“It makes no sense for individual member states going about this unilaterally. It’s got King Canute qualities to it, though in fairness to King Canute, he knew that he couldn’t stop the tide,” said Mr McCoy.

“They know this won’t work.”

The digital tax would be more damaging to the EU than to Ireland as it would make the UK more attractive to multinational technology companies after it leaves the EU, said the Ibec chief executive.

“The arbitrary, potential unilateralism going on here will make them think twice about Europe,” he said.

He warned that the medical technology and biopharma sectors, two areas with big employment in Ireland, could be badly affected by the digital tax. He did not think Ireland would be as worse off with the tax given that there was more substance to the Irish operations of US multinationals than some in the EU thought.