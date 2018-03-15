Bank of Ireland invites applications for New York incubator

Bank of Ireland is opening applications for its Startlab incubator in New York, inviting small businesses to apply for office space.

Seven companies will be offered the chance of space in the Manhattan-based office. This is the second intake for the scheme, which offers incubation space to help customers grow their business while they work on getting a foothold in the US market.

The offices opened last year with Irish tech start-ups Deposify, Founder Guide, Axonista, BriteBiz, Glofox, LogoGrab and KONG Digital. The six businesses secured 54 new business deals with a value of over €10 million.

Innovation

The teams selected for this year’s programme will also have access to expert mentoring from Bank of Ireland’s innovation and corporate teams, gaining introductions to venture capitalists, state agencies and relevant intermediaries based in the city.

“Having a professional, and highly sought after location to work from, in a city of real growth potential, is an invaluable support for Irish entrepreneurs,” said Bank Of Ireland chief executive Francesca McDonagh. “Entering a new market can be a daunting experience for any start-up.”

The New York facility is part of a network of support aimed at start-ups that Bank of Ireland currently runs, with Workbench and Startlab facilities in Dublin, and in Cork, Limerick and Galway.